Lowndes Co. ends County Government Month with picnic at courthouse

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Workers and their families got out of the office Friday to showcase their work to the public.

The county capped off its observance of County Government Month with a picnic on the lawn of the Lowndes County Courthouse.

Employees from the various county offices set up booths to educate area residents on all the duties that the county performs every day.

Elected officials also got a chance to hear directly from their constituents, and everyone present had a chance to get to know the people behind some of those courthouse desks.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people to find out what each of the county offices does. Because, again, they’ve got an exhibit here, and they’re willing to talk about what they do. Because a lot of people don’t know, so that’s one of the good things; give people the opportunity to know what we do, and I think they’ll better appreciate it,” said Leroy Brooks, District 5 Supervisor.

Each April is set aside as County Government Month.

