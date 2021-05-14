Lowndes Co. jury finds Aaron Mitchel guilty of second-degree murder

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It took just over an hour for a Lowndes County jury to find Aaron Mitchel guilty of second-degree murder.

The jury handed their verdict to the judge at about 5:30 this evening.

Closing arguments were heard earlier this afternoon.

Mitchell was arrested shortly after an August 2019 shooting.

Witnesses and experts have been called to the stand to testify most of the week.

The shooting happened on 22nd Street South.

28-year-old Marty Christopher Moore was shot multiple times and later died at Baptist Golden Triangle.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says there was an argument before the gunfire started.

Sentencing is set for May 24th.