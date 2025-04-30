Lowndes Co. looks to change animal control officer position

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County is changing the way it handles animal control issues.

Recently, the county’s Animal Control Officer retired, and county leaders began to rethink the position.

Animal control has been under the Sheriff’s Office and the Animal Control Officer was also a deputy.

The county has a contract with the Columbus Lowndes Humane Society to house animals that have been picked up.

Today, Supervisors amended that contract to allow the Humane Society to hire an Animal Control Officer.

The new officer would still be responsible for enforcing county animal ordinances, but would be a Humane Society employee.

Supervisors will add the officer’s salary to the amount they already pay for other services.

Board President Trip Hairston said it allows both groups to focus on their strengths.

“We have learned through the process that a lot of people, when they have stray animals, or whatever they may be dealing with animals throughout the county, one of the first calls they make is to the Humane Society. And rightfully so, because that’s what they do; they house those animals. And a lot of times, they say you have to call the Sheriff’s Office to round that animal up and bring them to the Humane Society. So, we thought it was a good win-win for everybody,” said Hairston.

The City of Columbus also has two Animal Control Officers; one who handles only city calls, and one who works in both the city and the county.

