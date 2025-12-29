Lowndes Co. Sheriff reminds parents to be cautious about apps their children use

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to be in the know when it comes to your child’s cellphone.

Some apps that look harmless can actually be used to hide photos, messages, or explicit content.

The vault apps can be used to hide inappropriate content by using private browsers that leave no trace.

In particular, the sheriff’s department points out the calculator app on some phones.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins is reminding parents to talk openly with their child, review apps and devices, and use parental controls and monitoring tools as needed.

