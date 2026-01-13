Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office advises gun safety to Columbus residents

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Local gun shops say educating your children on gun safety can help prevent the unthinkable from happening.

Columbus Police helped save a child who accidentally shot themselves.

They were called to the intersection of 18 Avenue North and 15th Street North on Monday afternoon.

The child was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office advises using gun locks or gun safes when you have children in the home.

