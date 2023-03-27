Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office assisting in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office wasted no time to offer assistance to Monroe County and Amory.

Lowndes County deputies have been rotating shifts around the clock, helping with dispatch, patrol efforts, and keeping looters away.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says his agency’s response is vital to Monroe County as its agencies are stretched thin.

While residents are trying to salvage what’s left of their homes and valuables, law enforcement works to protect their property from thieves.

“From our experience of working hurricanes down on the coast, we understand what happens in these situations, said Sheriff Hawkins. “When people lose power and their lives have been displaced like this and they lose their valuables, then you got people that are out walking around and seeing what they can find and just looting through the neighborhoods. So that’s what our guys are doing. They’re patrolling at night trying to keep the looting down and make sure that we don’t have any additional crime in this time of need.”

Amory is currently under a curfew from 8 PM to 6 AM.