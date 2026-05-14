Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office continues investigation on illegal drug sales in the area

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the sale of illegal drugs in the area.

Recently, four men were arrested and indicted by the agency’s Operation Roadrunner for the Sale of Fentanyl.

And more arrests are expected.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says three were arrested in their homes and one at a traffic stop.

Hawkins says agents made undercover purchases to help seize the pills.

The operation is a part of an initiative by the Drug Enforcement Administration called Fentanyl Free America.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more about the investigation…

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