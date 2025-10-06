Lowndes Co. Supervisors approve of new Interim Fire Coordinator

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County has a new Interim Fire Coordinator, and he’s familiar with the role.

The Board of Supervisors approved hiring Jim Robbins to take over for Neal Austin, who resigned in July to take the Station Manager job for the newly formed Industrial Fire and Rescue.

Robbins has decades of firefighting experience.

He is the Fire and EMR Coordinator for Noxubee County and has served as a Captain with Columbus Fire and Rescue.

County leaders praised Robbins’ extensive firefighting knowledge and his reputation in the area.

“It does give him some real advantages in that job; he’s done that job in Noxubee County for all those years, and he does an excellent job. He knows the paperwork. He knows the forms. He knows what the job entails. It’ll be on a different scale, of course, in Lowndes County. I’m glad to see we have somebody in place, and I want to thank Cindy Lawrence for making that decision. I think it’s the right decision. And I think Jim’s going to do an excellent job,” said Lowndes County Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

The Fire Coordinator position is part-time, but they must be certified firefighters.

