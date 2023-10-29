Lowndes County approves implementing burn ban

This burn ban will be in effect from October 28, 2023 to November 28, 2023, which may be extended based on conditions.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -The Board of Supervisors of Lowndes County has approved implementing a burn ban due to extremely dry conditions in the county and as a result of recent wildfires.

This burn ban will be in effect from October 28, 2023 to November 28, 2023, which may be extended based on conditions.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter