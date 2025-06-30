Lowndes County Arena and Pavilion hosts benefit rodeo

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a weekend of fun for several cowgirls and cowboys.

The second annual Lowndes County Benefit Rodeo was held on Friday and Saturday nights.

It was a great way for cowboys and cowgirls to show off their skills.

This rodeo benefited United Way, Loaves and Fishes, the Lowndes County VFD Honor Guard, and the Lowndes County Master Gardeners Scholarship Fund.

Several WCBI employees were in attendance for this event.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.