Lowndes County Board of Supervisors increasing pay for public defenders

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors is hoping a bump in pay will raise the bar for the County’s public defenders.

Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens presented his case for improving pay for the attorneys assigned to handle cases for those defendants who may not be able to afford representation.

Kitchens cited the necessity of the work these lawyers do and offered comparisons between Lowndes County’s public defender pay and that of surrounding counties.

Supervisors agreed to a $2,500 a year raise for those attorneys, bringing them up to just over $41,000 a year.

“So, we want good people being public defenders, and this is a good way to recruit those that may look at retiring. Also, it’s a good way to compensate them for the work they do,” said Trip Hairston, President Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

There are 5 public defenders in Lowndes County. The pay raise kicks in at the beginning of the next fiscal year.