Lowndes County, Columbus awarded grants to combat flooding issues

columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus and Lowndes County haven’t experienced any water rescues like those in Winston and Choctaw counties, but the area is very familiar with flooding.

Now, there may be some relief in sight.

The city and county have been awarded grants from the Mississippi Municipality & County Water Infrastructure Grant Program Act to combat flooding.

The grant will match the city and county’s remaining funds from the Rural Water Associations Infrastructure Grant Program.

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin said initially the city had $5 million and the county had $11 million in ARPA funds that could have been used to address flooding and other infrastructure issue but the city let some opportunities float by.

“My biggest disappointment is the reason the city and county are in this position right now is because it’s very difficult to find resources to deal with this type of infrastructure. We had it, and we chose not to use it. But the money that we’ve put aside, I’m very pleased and very thankful to the council and to the board of supervisors to get this match from the state. And we’re gonna continue to make a difference,” said Gaskin.

According to Gaskin, 40% of Columbus is in a flood zone.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter