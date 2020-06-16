Lowndes County community centers reopening July 6

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County will reopen its community centers on July 6.

When the doors open there will be new rules in place. Meeting spaces will only be allowed to have 50 people to ensure six feet of separation.

There are cleaning protocols before and after meetings, programs, activities, and rentals.

It’s being recommended that participants wear a mask. Employees will be required to wear a face covering.

There will also be hand sanitizing supplies available.