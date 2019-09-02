Lowndes County coroner confirms drowning

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A tragic start to Labor Day in Lowndes County with a mid-morning drowning.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said his office pronounced the victim dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital shortly after the accident.

Merchant said he can release more information on the victim after talking with next of kin.

This is the area on Old New Hope road where Lowndes County Emergency responders answered the call around 9:30 Monday morning to a possible drowning scene.

WCBI will have more on this story as it becomes available