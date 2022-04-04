Lowndes County couple loses house during early morning fire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County couple loses their home in an early morning fire.

Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the blaze happened on Mason Drive West, just after 3:30 AM.

The homeowners reported hearing a noise on the back porch and went to investigate.

They found a wall of flames and were able to escape without injury.

The house was engulfed by the time District 3 firefighters got to the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.

A pet was lost in the fire.

Austin believes the fire could be electrical in nature but the investigation into a cause continues.