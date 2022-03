Lowndes County deputies are investigating a shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are investigating a shooting.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man reportedly gave conflicting stories to investigators and is not cooperating with the case.

Hawkins believes the shooting may have happened on Downs Road.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.