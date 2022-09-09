Lowndes County deputies arrest 50 year old accused of molestation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department has charged 50-year-old Paul David Reinitz with one count of Molesting-Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes.

This investigation has been on-going since July of 2022 when a mother and her underage daughter came to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and reported the incident.

It was reported that Mr. Reinitz, had been molesting the daughter of the complainant for the last 4-5 years.

A Forensic Interview was conducted with the victim at Sally Kate Winters Family Services, where not only did she disclose details of the molestation, but also mentioned other children who were suspected as being molested by Mr. Reinitz.

These children have been located and have also been interviewed by Sally Kate Winters.

The investigation regarding Mr. Reinitz’s activities involving these other children is still ongoing and more charges against Mr. Reinitz are possible.

Mr. Reinitz has a lengthy criminal history scanning four different states and is currently being charged by the Mississippi Department of Corrections with Violation of Parole.

“One of the most disgusting crimes is the sexual abuse of children. Reinitz was put into a position of trust and had access to these children and continued to molest them for several years. This type of abuse is outrageous. He preyed upon these children and committed these horrific acts. We are going to make sure he is held accountable for his actions,” said Sheriff Eddi Hawkins.