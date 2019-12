LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The 1992 motorcycle was stolen on December 15 from a house on Wolfe Road.

The stolen bike has an American flag design on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 328-6788 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.