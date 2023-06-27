Lowndes County EMA works on plan to keep people cool during heat wave

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency is working on a plan to keep folks cool during the heat wave.

The agency is developing a plan with the Homeless Coalition to get a cooling shelter set up in the area.

Both organizations are hoping to get the shelter up and running no later than Thursday.

The issue at hand is figuring out what facility to use.

“Couple of the buildings that we have used in the past are not available now because they are being used or they are being renovated right now. So, we’re able to use the ones we’ve used in the past. So, that’s why we’re looking for a new place to go,” said Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence.

The agency only needs a faculty between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. They may also begin recruiting volunteers. We’ll keep you up to date on how you can help.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter