LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County EMA would like anyone with damage from the storms to report it.

You can call emergency management at 662-329-5110.

Or you can self-report by going to the EMA website and report damage to homes or businesses at MSEMA.org.

