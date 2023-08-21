Lowndes County investigators continue looking into fatal accident

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a deadly Lowndes County accident continues.

Investigators believed the crash happened early Sunday morning on Sand Road.

An off-duty Lowndes County deputy spotted the wreckage at about 6 a.m.

25-year-old Matthew Tyler Hall died at the scene.

Coroner Greg Merchant said Hall’s car left the road and hit a tree.

Hall was thrown from the vehicle.

A nearby neighbor told investigators they heard a loud noise at about 2 a.m. but could not see anything.

That’s when investigators believed the crash happened.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter