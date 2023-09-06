Lowndes County investigators need your help to find home invasion suspect

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Lowndes County deputies are hoping you can find a man accused in a weekend home invasion.

Investigators say 42-year-old Little John Shelby forced his way into a Porter Lane home this past Saturday.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the people inside were forced to hand over cash while being held at knifepoint.

Shelby is homeless but is seen walking or riding a bike in the Steens area.

He’s about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Deputies believe his hair is shorter than what is shown in this picture.

If you know where Shelby is call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.