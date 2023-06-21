Lowndes County investigators search for answers in homicide case

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A mother of four children was home alone in Lowndes County when a family member discovered the worst. Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of the 39-year-old woman, Summer Danielle Tennyson.

A person of interest is in custody for unrelated charges at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have not charged anyone with the crime at this point, but Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said that the community should not be worried for their safety.

“At this point, we have not made an arrest, but I wanna share to the public that there is no danger to the public,” Sherriff Hawkins said.

The Lowndes County Sheriff said Tennyson died from a single gunshot wound, and she was found dead by a family member.

Neighbor Steven G. Seagraves Junior’s family had been in this town for generations.

“It really was a shock for us to find that out on a Tuesday afternoon that’s otherwise just a nice peaceful day,” Seagraves said.

“It is a small-knit community, and a lot of good friendly people in Caledonia,” Hawkins said. “It is shocking to the community when something like this happens. We can’t control was happens in a situation like this, especially when passion is involved. As far as the public is concerned, this is an isolated incident. They have no reason to be afraid, upset, or scared to live in that community. ”

When tragedies occur, Seagraves and his neighbors look after each other.

“We definitely have to bind together as a community to keep each other safe,” Seagraves said. “That’s one of the things I love about Mississippi. It’s a strong community, and people really do stick together here. We’ll definitely stick together with the neighbors and make sure they’re okay, and the family who owns the house and pray for the victim’s children.”

Sherriff Hawkins says they are working to find out more in this investigation, and they are not releasing the name of the suspect at this time.

If you have any information involving this incident, you can call crime stoppers at 1(800)773-8477 to report it.

