LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County is officially looking for a new road manager.

Supervisors agreed Monday morning to advertise the position. The board accepted Ronnie Burns letter of resignation in February.

As a manager, Burns headed up the County Road Department for 13 1/2 years.

He has been a county employee for 26 years.

Burns will remain on the job for the next couple of months.