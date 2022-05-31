Lowndes County Justice Court Clerk retires effective immediately

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The long-time Lowndes County Justice Court Clerk retires, effective immediately.

It was announced at Tuesday morning’s board of supervisors meeting that Linder Irby turned in her notice.

No reason was given in the meeting for the abrupt resignation.

However, there was a post made on Irby’s Facebook page.

It claims there was an investigation that started last October. In the post, Irby claims she was accused of creating a hostile work environment, harassment, and intimidation.

Irby also says she was given the option to “take a reprimand or resign” on May 27th.

She was at justice court for more than 39 years.