Lowndes County law enforcement officers to receive pay raise

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County law enforcement officers will be getting bigger paychecks this year.

Lowndes County Supervisors voted to raise Sheriff Eddie Hawkins’ salary by $5,000.

House Bill 1408, passed by the state legislature this year, allows counties that maintain a Juvenile Detention Center to supplement the sheriff’s salary by up to $5,000.

Another House BIll will benefit court bailiffs. House Bill 400 raises the daily pay of these court officers.

The board moved forward on that increase too.

Board President Trip Hairston says it just makes sense.

“They, in this day and time, they offer security, just by the mere fact of them being here, may deter some actions of some bad actors. And so, we’re grateful for the service they do, and that’s the least we can do is honor them that way,” said Trip Hairston, President of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

Bailiffs’ pay will almost double from $55 a day to $100 a day when court is in session.