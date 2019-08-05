Lowndes County man airlifted after motorcycle crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County motorcycle crash ended with the driver being airlifted and a busy highway shutdown.

The crash happened on Highway 12, near Steens Road, about 2 p.m.

Law enforcement closed the highway while first responders worked to help motorcycle driver.

Another vehicle was involved in the accident.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has not released a condition update of the driver or any information about the crash.

We will bring you more details, as they are released.