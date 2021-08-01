LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Lowndes County man is arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly possessing child pornography.
75-year-old Noel Everett Sumrall Jr. was caught with several photographs of what appeared to be disturbing photos of children.
Sumrall was convicted back in 2013 of Child Exploitation and is a convicted sex offender.
He’s currently on federal probation.
The new charges will be presented to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Prosecution.
Sumrall remains in the Lowndes County Adult Dentition Center.