LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Lowndes County man is arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly possessing child pornography.

75-year-old Noel Everett Sumrall Jr. was caught with several photographs of what appeared to be disturbing photos of children.

- Advertisement -

Sumrall was convicted back in 2013 of Child Exploitation and is a convicted sex offender.

He’s currently on federal probation.

The new charges will be presented to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Prosecution.

Sumrall remains in the Lowndes County Adult Dentition Center.