Lowndes County man charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man was accused of trying to choke his girlfriend and dropping a machete on her foot.

Jeremy Vasser, 42, has been charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault.

Investigators said Vasser woke the victim up and was holding a dress and a machete.

Deputies were told that Vasser accused her of cheating. The two argued and she was allegedly choked. At some point, the machete was dropped and landed on the woman’s foot.

She went to the hospital for treatment

Vasser’s bond was set at $20,000.