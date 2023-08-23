Lowndes County man killed in tractor accident

STEENS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is killed after being run over by a hay baler in Steens.

Coroner Greg Merchant says Willie Pounds, 66, somehow fell off of his tractor on Tuesday afternoon.

Pounds was in a field off of Sand Road, using the baler, when the accident happened.

He was able to call 911 but died at the hospital a short time later.

This is the second tractor-related death in the county this month.