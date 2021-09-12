Lowndes county master gardeners hold community butterfly bonanza

Folks were able to see all kinds of butterflies at the Riverwalk Butterfly Garden.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Lowndes County Master Gardeners have their Butterfly Bonanza.

Visitors got information about what type of plants attract butterflies to gardens, lifecycles, and why butterflies are vital in the environment.

President Nancy Reeves says it’s good to see people take an interest.

” We really want the public to come out and enjoy the beauty of the garden learn a little bit about butterflies and caterpillars. It shows they know what to look for and where to look for it and just enjoy being outside and seeing the flowers and seeing the butterflies and enjoying the beauty of nature,” said President Nancy Reeves.

Reeves said hotter temperatures are a great time to see butterflies as they begin to migrate.