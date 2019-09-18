Lowndes County mother charged with two counts of child deprivation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County mother was accused of going to work out-of-state and leaving her kids at home alone.

Priscilla Koger, 25, was charged with two counts of child deprivation.

Lowndes County deputies were called to a West Lodge Street home, in Crawford, this past Sunday.

Investigators learned the three-year-old and nine-year-old had been home alone since Thursday, September, 12. Child Protective Services took custody of the children.

Koger was arrested Tuesday.

She remains in the Lowndes County jail.