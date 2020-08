LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County murder suspect will get a new trial.

The Mississippi Supreme Court made the decision for Eddie Lee Howard’s case.

Howard was sentenced to death for the 1992 rape and stabbing of Georgia Kemp.

Justices believe Dr. Michael West’s testimony that Howard bit Kemp should not have been allowed in the trial and DNA found at the crime scene that did not match Howard’s constitutes a new trial.

No new trial date has been set.