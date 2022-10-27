Lowndes County Port receives $6.1 million grant for improvements

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Port received a $6.1 million grant.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith said the money will improve the infrastructure at the port.

A rain spur with more tracks and three docks will be built with the Department of Transportation grant.

The docks will provide direct rail access for loading and unloading barges and railcars at the port.

Currently, the port does not have direct rail access and the new rail spur will connect the port terminal to an existing line.

No word on when construction might begin.

