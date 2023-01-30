Lowndes County residents, leaders attend Coffee with the Sheriff

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County residents and community leaders got a chance to sit down and talk with the Sheriff over a morning cup of coffee.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins hosted a Coffee with the Sheriff event to get community input about issues and problem areas in the county.

Hawkins also used the opportunity to collect more food items for the food drive the Sheriff’s Office has been conducting this month.

The Sheriff tries to get out into the community as much as possible and said events like this help him and his deputies identify issues and more effectively use the department’s resources.

“I can’t do my job and fix problems in the community if I don’t know what the problems are. So, being able to talk to the community goes hand-in-hand with doing my job, so I’m very pleased that we had such a great turnout today, and able to spend time with some of the citizens from the community, and learn what the problems are in the community, so we can address them head-on,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins also took Lowndes County Supervisors and a few pastors and community leaders on a tour of the Lowndes County Jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter