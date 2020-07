LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A busy Lowndes County road will be closed for several months.

Wolfe Road will be closed from Cherokee Road to just south of Wright Road, beginning Wednesday, July, 8th.

The Lowndes County Road Department says a box culvert will be replaced there.

It will take about three months to complete the work.

Drivers should find an alternate route.