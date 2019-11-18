Lowndes County School Board Appoints New Superintendent

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- There will be a new, but familiar face soon leading the Lowndes County School District.

On Monday, the school board appointed Sam Allison as its new district superintendent.

Allison currently serves as the principal at New Hope Middle School, and he’s been in that position since 2006.

The decision was announced after a nearly 2 hour executive session Monday tonight.

Allison already being an administrator in the school district played a big factor in his selection.

Board members said they feel confident with their decision, and believe Allison will continue moving the district forward and help them remain an “A” district.

“It’s a very close race that’s why it took so long to make a decision,” said Brian Clark, who serves on the school board. “Mr. Allison has a lot of history, he’s got a lot of knowledge, and we believe he truly cares about the future of the children of this district.”

“Mr. Allison being in the district, knowing our children, knowing how he’s kind of moved New Hope Middle School forward and everything, I think that really helped and stood out,” said Jane Kilgore, one of the members serving on the school board. “I think he’s done an excellent job and I think he will do an excellent job as our next superintendent.”

The board plans to meet with Allison in the coming days to finalize his contract.

Current superintendent Lynn Wright, will finish serving out his term until December 31st.

Allison will begin his new position as superintendent on January 1, 2020.