Lowndes County School District ready for the new school year

The work that goes into spinning up a new school year would be impossible without the dedicated faculty and staff throughout the district.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Getting ready for a new school year comes with many challenges.

But Lowndes County School District Superintendent Sam Allison said nothing’s impossible when you have a good team.

“Everything that goes into getting school year started, of course, it starts in the classrooms with our teachers,” Allison said. “In the buildings with our principals and all our support staff. Because everybody that’s in education, they just want to make it a great experience for our students.”

Allison said Lowndes County is a special district where they can make a difference every day.

“We have such a great district,” Allison said. “We have three attendance zones that are very different, but are very special all in their own way. And I always tell our people that one of the great things about our profession is we get to start over every year. Another great thing is we can make a difference in the life of the kid every day. And that’s what I challenge them to do.”

West Lowndes Elementary assistant principal, Dr. Kennetra Smith, said even though there have been some adjustments, her school is ready to learn and grow together.

“Being on the modified calendar, it seems like every year is a brand new adjustment,” Dr. Smith said. “But I do like the fact that it allows the teachers to take a breather. The students can breathe in between the semesters. We’re getting a new ELA and math curriculum this year. So everything is brand new on the elementary level, but we’re all learning it together. And everybody’s open minded and willing to learn together.”

Dr. Smith said the mantra for the year is, “Whatever it takes”.

“This year we’re all about whatever it takes at West Lowndes elementary,” Dr. Smith said. “We believe the mission is possible. Great things are going to happen this year, so I’m just doing whatever it takes to get ready for the school year.”

The Lowndes County School District is looking to hire eight to ten bus drivers this school year.

