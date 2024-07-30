Lowndes County schools moving central office to east Columbus

COURTESY: LOWNDES COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County School District will soon move its central office for administrators to east Columbus.

The district has purchased the old Ecolab building on Lehmberg Road.

Money from the sale of 16th Section Land to Aluminum Dynamics.

That sale was approved by the Secretary of State’s office, as long as the money was used to purchase land or real estate.

Administrators hope to move into the facility before the start of the next school year.

The district said this Central Office will be more centrally located between the county’s three schools, instead of its current Highway 45 South location.

There will be 20 permanent offices.

The total price tag was $500,000.

