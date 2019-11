LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI() – A sexual battery case against an Artesia man will move forward.

Earnest Peoples was recently indicted for sexual battery by a Lowndes County grand jury.

Investigators said the child was under the age of 12.

Deputies told WCBI the victim was visiting a family member, when the alleged incident happened earlier this year.

The victim’s mother contacted investigators.