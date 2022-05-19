Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department honoring fallen officers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department honored the fallen officers of years past and now they have something to show for it.

Agencies across the country have participated in ceremonies for law enforcement officers week.

Today, multiple local agencies gathered at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s office for a moment of silence, a song of tribute to officers who make the ultimate sacrifice, and the unveiling of a statue dedicated to officers who have died in the line of duty.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says it’s a ceremony that his department doesn’t take for granted.

“These officers are dedicated. They provide service for a number of years, then they gave have that ultimate sacrifice. They actually lost their lives in the line of duty and for that we want to remember those people. We want their loved ones to know that they’ll never be forgotten; That we’re here for them and that we have their back. Having this small service like this is just a token that we can do to show the families that we care about them and we’re here for them,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

Columbus Police, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.