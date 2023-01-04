Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department names “Deputy of the Year”

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department named its “Deputy of the Year”.

Hunter McBride won the 2022 award.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins recently made the announcement on social media.

McBride was nominated by other deputies. He’s on the SWAT Team and is the county fire investigator.

The two-year veteran is also a volunteer firefighter.

The Deputy Sheriff of the Year award is given to recognize deputy sheriffs who have demonstrated outstanding bravery or performance on duty.

