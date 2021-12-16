Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office getting a few new sets of “eyes”

Surveillance cameras will be set up in crime-prone areas...and paid for by inmates

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies can’t be every where at once, but they’re about to get a few extra sets of eyes.

Supervisors approved the purchase of four surveillance cameras to be used in high-risk areas for crime in the county.

It’s a concept similar to what the city of Columbus has set up, except that the county cameras will be portable, giving the sheriff’s office more flexibility.

Supervisors and Sheriff Eddie Hawkins have been listening to residents’ concerns, and want to provide an added level of protection.

District 4 Supervisor Jeff Smith wants to put those who might break the law on notice.

“But I can assure you of 1 thing: It won’t go without being addressed. We’re not going to live in fear in our own communities. That’s not the way it’s supposed to be. And we have to start taking steps to send a message that we’re not going to stand still and allow you to terrorize our communities”

The cameras cost about $2,500 apiece. They will be paid for by money collected from the inmate phone service at the Lowndes County Jail.