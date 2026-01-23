Lowndes County Sheriff’s office helps restock local food pantries for residents

With the threat of extreme winter weather on the horizon, Sheriff’s Office personnel restocked the community mini-pantries on Thursday. In doing so, they emptied the department’s main pantry.

As of this morning, many of the mini-pantries were already empty again.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Community Benefit Committee are asking for the public’s help to restock them.

Anyone wanting to help can drop off donations of non-perishable foods at the Sheriff’s Office, or they can put food directly into the community sites.

The pantries are there for anyone who needs them, and Lieutenant Rhonda Sanders said January can be a particularly hard month for many people.

“A lot of people fell short with Christmas and other things going on, so we want to make sure we do our part by helping fill these pantries and standing in the gap for people who need it,” said Lt. Rhonda Sanders.

The Sheriff’s Office and Community Benefit also take monetary donations. To find out where the pantries are located, you can go to the Community Benefit Committee Facebook page.

