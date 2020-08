LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A neighborhood feud in Lowndes County leads to gunshots.

Now, Cecil Alexander III, 48, is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

- Advertisement -

Lowndes County investigators say deputies were called to Christian Circle on Sunday night after a house was hit by a bullet.

Deputies and detectives determined the shot came from a neighbor’s house after a previous argument.

No injuries were reported.

Alexander remains in jail.