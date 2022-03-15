Lowndes County Supervisors accept bid from Enterprise Rentals

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies will soon be getting some new wheels, and they could save the county some money down the road.

Lowndes County Supervisors accepted a bid from Enterprise Rentals to provide vehicle fleet services for the Sheriff’s Department.

After pricing new vehicles and examining maintenance costs for his fleet, Sheriff Eddie Hawkins began exploring the idea of leasing vehicles rather than buying them outright during the budget process last year.

Supervisors authorized a request for bids in November.

The program will replace the department’s entire fleet over the next 3 years.

Sheriff Hawkins says there will be savings and safety benefits to county residents.

“For the money that we allotted in our budget this year we were able to either purchase 7 vehicles, or we can lease 27 vehicles. So, we’ll have a much safer, newer fleet on the road providing service to our citizens here in Lowndes County,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

The first of the new cruisers should be hitting the road in 90 days.

Hawkins predicts that over 10 years the savings in cars and maintenance could be as much as a million dollars