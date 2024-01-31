Lowndes County Supervisors approve 2024 road plan

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – What does it take to pave county roads? In a word: Money.

In the case of Lowndes County, about $3 million worth.

Lowndes County Supervisors approved this year’s road plan.

Over 30 streets and roads will see some repair or improvement under the plan, including six roads that will be paved, at least in part.

About $2.3 million will be going to asphalt, which has seen about a 35% increase in cost per ton over the past four years.

Don’t expect to see crews out just yet though.

“Typically you see the work starting in the Summer. It’s better weather for that. Asphalt tends to cure a little better when you’re doing it in the Summer and warm weather months. If they get a late start doing it, a lot of times you’ll see some asphalt paving in the Fall,” said LCBS President Trip Hairston.

The county has also set aside about half a million dollars for road maintenance. Paving projects should be finished by Fall 2024, weather permitting.

