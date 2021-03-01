Lowndes County supervisors approve a pay raise for some employees

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County employees will be getting a pay raise.

Supervisors approved the pay bump at their meeting this morning.

District 5 Supervisor Leroy Brooks presented the plan.

There are some stipulations to the raise.

A person must have worked for the county for more than a year and make less than 15 dollars an hour.

The exact amount varies based on how many years the employee has worked for the county.

Brooks says the raises of up to 75 cents an hour were needed.

“Because you have such pay disparity among the employees. You have people that have been here 15-20 years making less than people starting and that’s a moral factor, and it’s just not a good way to do business,” Leroy Brooks, District 5 Supervisor. “So I think it’s an indication, that look…we feel your pain. We want to try and do the right thing and bring some parity to the people that work for this county.”

64 employees will receive a raise.

The financial impact of a pay increase to the county this fiscal year is just over 61 thousand dollars.