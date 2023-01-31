Lowndes County Supervisors approve list of roads to repave this year

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It may be the end of January, but Lowndes County Supervisors are paving the way for Summer.

Supervisors approved a list of about 20 roads that will be repaved as part of this year’s paving plan.

Identifying the roads is the first step before the Board can begin to advertise for bids. After the bids come in, they will be examining costs.

Last year there was a significant rise in the price of asphalt. Board President Trip Hairston thinks that may have leveled out for this year.

The County has done around $10 million worth of paving in the past three years.

Work on this year’s projects should begin in June or July, weather permitting.

