Lowndes County Supervisors ask Legislature to extend restaurant tax

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors officially ask the Mississippi Legislature to extend the restaurant tax.

The Board passed a resolution at today’s meeting to ask lawmakers to renew the 2 percent tax for 10 years.

Previously the tax came up for renewal every 4 years.

The last renewal proved to be contentious, and it lapsed for a year, causing the legislature to have to pass a new law to revive it.

The money funds various tourism-related and recreation projects.