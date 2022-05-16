Lowndes County Supervisors ask Legislature to extend restaurant tax
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors officially ask the Mississippi Legislature to extend the restaurant tax.
The Board passed a resolution at today’s meeting to ask lawmakers to renew the 2 percent tax for 10 years.
Previously the tax came up for renewal every 4 years.
The last renewal proved to be contentious, and it lapsed for a year, causing the legislature to have to pass a new law to revive it.
The money funds various tourism-related and recreation projects.